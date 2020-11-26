Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden sets 100-day COVID goals as cases pass 15M

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Biden sets 100-day COVID goals as cases pass 15M

Biden sets 100-day COVID goals as cases pass 15M

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden introduced the team to lead his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, emphasizing the mass distribution needed to achieve his goal of 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office, while President Donald Trump took credit for advances in COVID vaccine development for "whichever the next administration is." Gavino Garay has more.

President-elect Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump sent Americans vastly different messages on the coronavirus on Tuesday as U.S. cases crossed the 15 million mark.

Biden formally introduced key members of his 'Health Team' that will lead his administration's response to the pandemic, including California's Attorney General Xavier Becerra as HHS secretary - and articulated three goals... BIDEN: "Masking, vaccinations, opening schools..." ...developed together with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Biden vowed to enforce mask-wearing at the federal level where possible and to get Americans 100 million vaccines in his first 100 days.

BIDEN: "My first 100 days won't end the COVID-19 virus.

I can't promise that.

But we did not get into this mess quickly.

We're not going to get out of it quickly." Biden appointed Fauci as his Chief Medical Adviser on COVID-19 and said he'd continue in his current role as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci was notably absent from Trump's 'Operation Warp Speed' event at the White House, where Trump celebrated the breakneck speed of new vaccines for the coronavirus.

TRUMP: "But whichever the next administration is will really benefit by what we have been able to do with this incredible science." Trump also seemed upbeat when asked about the recent surge in coronavirus cases, seeing it as a possible public good.

REUTERS REPORTER JEFF MASON: "I'm wondering, though, what your message is to the American people, given all the increasing cases right now?" TRUMP: "You do have an immunity, you develop immunity over a period of time.

I hear we're close to 15 percent.

I'm hearing that.

And that is terrific, that's a very powerful vaccine in itself." The FDA is expected to approve emergency use for the first vaccine to fight COVID-19 later this week -- a pandemic that killed 15,000 Americans in the last week alone.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Biden unveils plans for his first 100 days in office to combat pandemic

 President-elect Joe Biden says his administration would deliver 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during his first 100 days in office. He also said he..
CBS News

Biden Picks Marcia Fudge for HUD and Tom Vilsack for Agriculture Secretary

 Ms. Fudge, a House member from Ohio, would be the second African-American Biden cabinet member chosen in two days. Mr. Vilsack would reprise his role from the..
NYTimes.com
Biden Pledges 100 Million Vaccinations In First 100 Days [Video]

Biden Pledges 100 Million Vaccinations In First 100 Days

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his three-point plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The new President's approach to dealing with the deadly virus continues to contrast with President Donald Trump. The plan would aim to get at least 100 million Americans vaccinated in his initial 100 days in office, Biden also pledged to sign a face mask mandate on his first day in office. The President-elect also announced efforts to get children back to school safely.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

In California: COVID-19 peak has not arrived. Musk moves to Texas. And wither Coachella?

 Plus: Lawmakers are back in session and mad about EDD fraud. They also want masks for farmers and more help for student-athletes
 
USATODAY.com

Dez Bryant tests positive for COVID-19 shortly before kickoff

 "Since I tested positive for Covid before the game do the game stop or go on? @NFL" the receiver asked on Twitter shortly after the game began.
CBS News
20% Of People Aged 50-80, Want To Get The COVID-19 Vaccination ASAP [Video]

20% Of People Aged 50-80, Want To Get The COVID-19 Vaccination ASAP

A new poll shows that 20% of adults 50 to 80 years old say they would like to get vaccinated for COVID-19 immediately. Another 46% said they would like to get the COVID-19 vaccine after the first round of people gets inoculated. Nearly half the respondents to a survey regarding the vaccine worried about the safety of a vaccine that is developed quickly. Twenty percent were unsure about getting the vaccination. According to UPI, 14% said they did not want to get vaccinated at all.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Dez Bryant removed from Tuesday night's Dallas Cowboys-Baltimore Ravens game due to positive COVID test

 Dez Bryant's reunion game against the Dallas Cowboys won't happen, as the Baltimore Ravens receiver tested positive for the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com

Trading COVID-19 vaccines. Regular deliveries. Tracking doses. What we know about Operation Warp Speed distribution process.

 Operation Warp Speed, the White House COVID-19 initiative, plans to only ship half of all vaccine available each week.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

House passes defense bill with veto-proof margin as Trump threatens veto

 President Trump has threatened to veto the legislation due to his frustrations over social media company protections.
CBS News

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Dr. Anthony Fauci urges Black community to get COVID-19 vaccine

 Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday urged confidence in coronavirus vaccines during a conversation with leaders of a coalition of Black doctors, faith leaders and..
CBS News

Watch Live: Fauci speaks with Black leaders about COVID-19 vaccines

 Black Americans are less likely to get vaccinated than other ethnic groups, studies say.
CBS News

Fauci: US mass vaccinations could be days away

 Vaccinations in the United States could begin in third or fourth week in December, says Dr Fauci.
BBC News

Xavier Becerra Xavier Becerra 33rd Attorney General of California

Biden introduces his health team and announces 100-day plan to fight COVID-19 pandemic

 President-elect Joe Biden introduced his choices for top health positions in his administration, including Health and Human Services Secretary-nominee Xavier..
CBS News

Coronavirus in California: More Stay-at-Home Orders Imposed

 Tuesday: Yes, it seems, but experts say now is not the time to “play the blame game.” Also: More on Xavier Becerra’s ascendancy.
NYTimes.com

Latinos to run 2 U.S. agencies that play key role in Hispanics' lives

 Xavier Becerra and Alejandro Mayorkas will be tasked with containing the Covid-19 pandemic and reversing many of President Trump's immigration policies.
CBS News

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Trump legal team faces setbacks, COVID diagnoses [Video]

Trump legal team faces setbacks, COVID diagnoses

[NFA] The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block Pennsylvania from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state, dealing another blow to President Donald Trump's effort to undo his election loss, as the two lawyers leading his legal challenges to the election results test positive for COVID-19. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:00Published

White House hosts summit on COVID vaccines without companies that produced shots

 President Trump used Tuesday's coronavirus vaccine summit to push baseless conspiracies about his election loss that have repeatedly failed to hold up to..
CBS News

Operation Warp Speed Operation Warp Speed American public–private partnership designed to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine development

'Operation Warp Speed': Donald Trump takes Covid vaccine victory lap

 American President Donald Trump is taking a victory lap ahead of the expected approval of the first US vaccine for the coronavirus, as the White House works to..
New Zealand Herald
Biden to meet U.S. coronavirus vaccine adviser [Video]

Biden to meet U.S. coronavirus vaccine adviser

[NFA] The chief adviser for U.S. efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine said on Sunday he planned to meet with President-elect Joe Biden's team this week to discuss the program. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:55Published

California California State of the United States of America

Schwarzenegger praises Georgia secretary of state

 Georgia's secretary of state has been threatened over his handling of the election, but he's found a fan in Arnold Schwarzenegger. The former California governor..
USATODAY.com
Elon Musk relocates to Texas from California [Video]

Elon Musk relocates to Texas from California

Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he had relocated to Texas from California as he wants to focus more on the new Tesla Inc plant and his SpaceX venture. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:30Published

Related videos from verified sources

Biden's Heath Team [Video]

Biden's Heath Team

More than half of the country is seeing sharp increases in the number of new coronavirus cases, as Joe Biden announces the members of his health team.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:42Published
S&P 500 Ends The Week On Record Highs [Video]

S&P 500 Ends The Week On Record Highs

On Friday, US stocks made gains as hopes for a peaceful transition to the Biden administration offset concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases. Business Insider reports S&P 500 closed at a record high. On..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published
Biden urges safe Thanksgiving; Trump alleges fraud [Video]

Biden urges safe Thanksgiving; Trump alleges fraud

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden pleaded with Americans on Wednesday to take steps to remain safe over the Thanksgiving holiday as COVID-19 cases soar, while President Donald Trump repeated his debunked..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:00Published