2021 Land Rover Defender 90 Trailer

Land Rover has confirmed the new commercial versions of Defender 90 and 110 models will restore the Hard Top name to its rugged 4x4 family.

The Defender Hard Top will be launched later this year, combining all-terrain capability with connectivity to give a unique combination of cargo space, practicality and premium comfort.

The Hard Top name dates back to 1950, when the introduction of demountable Hard Tops gave early Series Land Rovers added security and protection from the elements.

New Defender Hard Top continues this ethos, sharing its fixed metal roof and silhouette with the iconic original.