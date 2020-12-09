Global  
 

Watch: 10-day-old injured elephant calf rescued from Assam's Nagaon

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:28s - Published
A 10-day-old injured elephant calf was rescued from the Udmari village in Assam's Nagaon district.

Animal rescuer, Binod Dulu Bora said that the baby elephant had been left behind by its herd and was trapped in a mud puddle from which it was unable to extricate itself due to an injury in its leg.

He said, "The calf had strayed away from its herd.

We immediately reached the spot and found it covered in mud.

The mother made several attempts to rescue the calf but failed because the calf had a leg injury.” He further added the calf had been sent to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation in Kaziranga for recovery.

