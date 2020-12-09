New Zealand remembers volcano tragedy

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:58s - Published
New Zealand on Wednesday (December 9) marked the one-year anniversary of the volcanic eruption on White Island that killed 22 people, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern describing the tragic event as "devastating" for the country.

Libby Hogan reports.


