PSG and Basaksehir teams walk off pitch after alleged racial slur
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:07s - Published
PSG and Basaksehir teams walk off pitch after alleged racial slur
Basaksehir coach and players said fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of Romania had used a racial slur against Webo, who is from Cameroon, before he was sent off.
Players from both teams walked off the pitch in protest.
