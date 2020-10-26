Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PSG and Basaksehir teams walk off pitch after alleged racial slur

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:07s - Published
PSG and Basaksehir teams walk off pitch after alleged racial slur

PSG and Basaksehir teams walk off pitch after alleged racial slur

Basaksehir coach and players said fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of Romania had used a racial slur against Webo, who is from Cameroon, before he was sent off.

Players from both teams walked off the pitch in protest.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

İstanbul Başakşehir F.K. İstanbul Başakşehir F.K.

Players walk off after alleged racism in Champions League game

 A match official was accused of using insulting language about a Black coach for Istanbul Basaksehir.
CBS News
Basaksehir and PSG walk off after alleged racism by a match official [Video]

Basaksehir and PSG walk off after alleged racism by a match official

Istanbul Basaksehir and Paris St Germain players walk off the pitch during a Champions League soccer game after the Turkish club accused a match official of racism.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:26Published

Players walk off, PSG-Basaksehir Champions League game suspended after official's alleged racial abuse

 Players left the field after an alleged racist incident involving the fourth official towards Istanbul's assistant manager.
USATODAY.com

Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Paris Saint-Germain F.C. French professional football club

Neymar & PSG Storm Off Field After Alleged Racial Comment from Game Official

 Neymar and his Paris Saint-Germain teammates all walked off the pitch during a Champions League game Tuesday -- protesting racial language a ref used about a..
TMZ.com

Romania Romania Country in Southeastern Europe

Google Stadia expands to eight more European countries, just in time for Cyberpunk 2077

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Google Stadia is expanding internationally, adding eight more countries in Europe today. The new markets..
The Verge
Romania elections: Turnout heading for all-time low amid coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Romania elections: Turnout heading for all-time low amid coronavirus pandemic

Romanians are heading to the polls to vote in the legislative election, in a country that has had five prime ministers in as many years amid deep political uncertainty.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:02Published

Mysterious monolith pops up in California after puzzling sightings in Utah, Romania

 Days after the discovery and swift disappearance of two shining metal monoliths half a world apart, another towering structure has popped up, this time at the..
WorldNews

Cameroon Cameroon Country in west-central Africa

Cameroon holds first regional election amid opposition boycott [Video]

Cameroon holds first regional election amid opposition boycott

Government sees polls as a step towards greater regional autonomy but opponents fear vote will tighten President Biya’s hold on power.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:11Published
Regional polls in Cameroon to give separatists more say [Video]

Regional polls in Cameroon to give separatists more say

Voters in the English-speaking northwest and southwest areas of Cameroon are casting ballots in regional polls on Sunday.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:13Published
Cameroon mourns after gunmen attack bilingual school [Video]

Cameroon mourns after gunmen attack bilingual school

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources

PSG, Basaksehir teams walk off after alleged racial slur

Basaksehir coach and players said fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of Romania had used a racial...
euronews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Basaksehir's players leave pitch at PSG amid sending-off controversy [Video]

Basaksehir's players leave pitch at PSG amid sending-off controversy

Still photographs showing Istanbul Basaksehir players leaving the pitch during the Champions League match away to Paris St Germain after one of the team's assistant coaches is sent off.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:15Published