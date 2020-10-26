Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meulensteen: Man Utd should sell Pogba

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Meulensteen: Man Utd should sell Pogba

Meulensteen: Man Utd should sell Pogba

Former Manchester United first-team coach Rene Meulensteen says the club should sell Paul Pogba because he has 'underperformed' since re-joining United.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pogba agent: Player unhappy at Man Utd [Video]

Pogba agent: Player unhappy at Man Utd

Dharmesh Sheth reports that Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has stated the France midfielder is 'unhappy' at Manchester United and he needs to leavethe club in the summer transfer window.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:44Published
Neville & Carra's Pogba debate! [Video]

Neville & Carra's Pogba debate!

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher had a passionate debate on MNF about whether Paul Pogba can still be a success in Man Utd's midfield.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:43Published