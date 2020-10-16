Global  
 

Merkel insists 'still a chance' of Brexit agreement

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:35s - Published
German Chancellor Angela Merkel says "there is still the chance of anagreement" between Britain and the European Union as the two parties seek apost-Brexit trade deal.


Angela Merkel Angela Merkel Chancellor of Germany

Forbes releases its list of the most powerful women of 2020

 Forbes magazine has released its list of the world's most powerful women. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are among..
CBS News

Germany blocks Chinese takeover of satellite tech firm

 AFP, BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government has blocked a Chinese defense company from buying up a German firm specializing in satellite and radio..
WorldNews

Germany extends the restrictive measures until January 10

 Germany has decided to extend the restrictive measures until January 10, with the goal of slowing down the spread of the coronavirus, confirmed German Chancellor..
WorldNews

Brexit: There's not much time left for a deal, warns Merkel

 European Union governments are getting impatient over the lack of progress in the Brexit negotiations, Angela Merkel warned.The German Chancellor said Ursula von..
New Zealand Herald

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit deal top of agenda at Prime Minister's Questions [Video]

Brexit deal top of agenda at Prime Minister's Questions

Sir Keir Starmer urged Boris Johnson to deliver the Brexit deal he promisedafter insisting Labour will “vote in the national interest” should one besecured. In response, the Prime Minister accused the Labour leader of“silence” on the matter and claimed the UK will become a “magnet for overseasinvestment” whether there is a deal or not.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published
Boris Johnson: A good Brexit deal is still there to be done [Video]

Boris Johnson: A good Brexit deal is still there to be done

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells MPs that “a good deal is there to be done”ahead of talks with Ursula von der Leyen. He explains that the EU wascurrently insisting on terms which no "prime minister should accept".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published
Brexit negotiations: Talk of 'no deal' grows as deadline looms [Video]

Brexit negotiations: Talk of 'no deal' grows as deadline looms

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:27Published
'I hope progress can be made' on Brexit deal says Gove [Video]

'I hope progress can be made' on Brexit deal says Gove

Michael Gove has said he "hopes progress can be made" on a Brexit deal as Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels to meet with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. "If sweet reason prevails, we can get an agreement" said the cabinet minister. "I've got confidence in the Prime Minister to stand up for the UK's interests", he added. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:52Published

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Bavaria, Saxony regions inch towards stricter lockdown [Video]

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Bavaria, Saxony regions inch towards stricter lockdown

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:38Published

Germany says irresponsible to delay budget due holdouts Hungary and Poland

 The German presidency of the EU said Tuesday that further delaying the European Union’s landmark 1.82 trillion-euro (US$2.21 trillion) long-term budget and..
WorldNews

Oxford Vaccine Effective But Questions On Those Above 55: Report

 On the day Britain began immunizing its population with a Covid-19 shot developed by Germany's BioNTech SE and the U.S.'s Pfizer Inc., a peer-reviewed study of..
WorldNews

Prosecutors 'have evidence' suspect Christian Brueckner killed Madeleine McCann

 There is compelling evidence the German prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann killed her but it cannot be shared with the public, German..
New Zealand Herald

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

A good deal is still there to be done, says PM [Video]

A good deal is still there to be done, says PM

The prime minister has told MPs that "a good deal is there to be done" ahead of talks with Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels this afternoon. Speaking in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson also admitted that the EU is currently insisting on terms which no prime minister could accept. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:13Published
Brexit endgame: Boris Johnson heads to Brussels as UK and EU make last-ditch effort to reach deal [Video]

Brexit endgame: Boris Johnson heads to Brussels as UK and EU make last-ditch effort to reach deal

The UK Prime Minister will have dinner with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a final push for a post-Brexit deal, barely three weeks before an economic rupture beckons at the end of the year.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 06:05Published

EU leaders pledge to continue Brexit negotiations despite Johnson's comments [Video]

EU leaders pledge to continue Brexit negotiations despite Johnson's comments

EU leaders have committed to continuing negotiations on a post-Brexit dealwith the UK despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling a halt to talks withBrussels on a free trade agreement.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit [Video]

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit.Her comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to set out whethertrade talks with the European Union should..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published