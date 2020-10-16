Merkel insists 'still a chance' of Brexit agreement

Sir Keir Starmer urged Boris Johnson to deliver the Brexit deal he promisedafter insisting Labour will “vote in the national interest” should one besecured. In response, the Prime Minister accused the Labour leader of“silence” on the matter and claimed the UK will become a “magnet for overseasinvestment” whether there is a deal or not.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells MPs that “a good deal is there to be done”ahead of talks with Ursula von der Leyen. He explains that the EU wascurrently insisting on terms which no "prime minister should accept".
Michael Gove has said he "hopes progress can be made" on a Brexit deal as Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels to meet with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. "If sweet reason prevails, we can get an agreement" said the cabinet minister. "I've got confidence in the Prime Minister to stand up for the UK's interests", he added.
The prime minister has told MPs that "a good deal is there to be done" ahead of talks with Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels this afternoon. Speaking in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson also admitted that the EU is currently insisting on terms which no prime minister could accept.
Report by Thomasl.
The UK Prime Minister will have dinner with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a final push for a post-Brexit deal, barely three weeks before an economic rupture beckons at the end of the year.