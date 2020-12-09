Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix react to Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright leaving "Vanderpump Rules"

Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 01:17s - Published 2 days ago

Yeah, I think we're still kind ofprocessing all of that and just thinking aboutwhat the future's gonna be like.What the (beep), Ariana?I heard that you showed her that video,and said you brought it up.It was brought to me.I didn't know what to do.Why would you do that?Why?Lala brought herin the room.Why?

For what?There have been some casting shakeups.How are you feeling about Jax and Brittany's news?I mean, it was definitely somethingthat we found out via Instagram I think.Along with everyone else, we were not expecting that,and so yeah.I think we're still kind of processing all of thatand just thinking about what the future's gonna be like.Yeah, it definitely, you know, changes things.And obviously, you know, like everyone else,we're just gonna have to wait and see what happens.With everything closed down, too,everything's still up in the air.Yeah, Los Angeles is, you know,we can't even go out, so--If there's going to be another season of "Vanderpump,"could we expect to see you back?Well, I hope so.I guess as of right now.Right, yeah.Fingers crossed on that.I would love to, so--Yeah.