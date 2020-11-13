IAF objects to scenes from AK vs AK trailer, Anil Kapoor issues clarification

Global  
 

The Indian Air Force has expressed objections against the trailer of an upcoming Netflix movie, AK vs AK.

IAF is miffed at how actor Anil Kapoor 'inaccurately' wore Air Force uniform in the film.

IAF also took objection to the 'inappropriate' language used in the trailer of the film.

The Air Force has tweeted about the film, asking for the scenes to be removed.

In the trailer, Anil is seen shooting for a film while wearing an IAF officer's costume.

The actor later took to Twitter to share a video and explain his stance on the matter.

In the video, Anil said it was never his or the makers' intention to hurt anyone's feelings.

Anil explained how he plays a distraught actor in the film, wearing an IAF uniform.


