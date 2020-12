'UEFA chiefs will avoid comment on walk-off' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:50s - Published 36 seconds ago 'UEFA chiefs will avoid comment on walk-off' Sky Sports News chief reporter Bryan Swanson says UEFA's chiefs 'won't want to be seen' to influence an investigation into allegations of racism against the fourth official during Istanbul Basaksehir's Champions League match with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like