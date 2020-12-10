Bibb County grand jurors indict 16 defendants in racketeering case

Bibb County grand jurors charged 16 defendants in a multi-jurisdiction racketeering case on charges including bribery, money laundering, tax evasion, and illegal gambling.

To our top story tonight at five... bibb county grand jurors are bringing charges against 16 people in a multi jurisdictional racketeering case.

District attorney david cook held a virtual news conference to announce the charges, which include bribery, money laundering, tax evasion and illegal gambling.

The defendants include business owners from macon, savannah, and statesboro, along with former ideal police chief ennis odom and former bibb county deputy rahim maccarley, the case also names a former georgia department of revenue agent and a former bulloch county captain.

"it's become clear that many of them expect to escape accountability by giving money and gifts to those charged with enforcing it.

"it's become clear that many of them expect to escape accountability by giving money and gifts to those charged with enforcing it.

Bribery and public corruption cannot be condoned or accepted in any society of laws, justice, or accountability