Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:13s - Published
US AMONG THE STONES Movie (2020) - trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In a crumbling Dartmoor farmhouse several generations gather to celebrate the last birthday of their matriarch Marianne.

She's supposed to be dying – but she's not going quietly.

Among the stones and the animals the family prepare for battle.

Directed by: Dictynna Hood Starring: Laurence Fox, Anna Calder-Marshall, Sinead Matthews, Oliver Cotton, Greg Hicks, Mika Simmons, Bill Thomas, Sophie Brooke, Jethro Skinner, Raia Haidar, Kristi Bardi, Taru Devani, Elowen Harris, Charlie Singh


