Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President-Elect Biden Introduces Historic Defense Secretary Pick

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:12s - Published
President-Elect Biden Introduces Historic Defense Secretary Pick

President-Elect Biden Introduces Historic Defense Secretary Pick

Natalie Brand reports on pushback over President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Secretary of Defense, retired Gen.

Lloyd Austin (12-9-2020)


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

What we know about retired Gen. Lloyd Austin, Biden's choice for defense secretary

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen retired General Lloyd Austin to be his defense secretary. CBS...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsSBSUpworthyMediaiteNPRNYTimes.comHindu


Biden calls on Congress to swiftly confirm pick for defense secretary

President-elect Joe Biden introduced retired Army General Lloyd Austin on Wednesday as his pick for...
Delawareonline - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsMediaiteCBS NewsNYTimes.com


Glenn Greenwald hammers Biden's pick for defense secretary: 'Legalized influence-peddling'

Journalist Glenn Greenwald slammed President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for defense secretary as “yet...
FOXNews.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon pick [Video]

Biden says 'right moment' for Pentagon pick

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said it was the "right moment" in U.S. history for his nominee for defense secretary, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, despite a law requiring the military's top brass..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:13Published
President-Elect Joe Biden's Historic Pick For Defense Secretary Getting Pushback On Capitol Hill [Video]

President-Elect Joe Biden's Historic Pick For Defense Secretary Getting Pushback On Capitol Hill

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports on the nomination of Gen. Lloyd Austin.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:00Published
Biden says defense pick will honor civilian role [Video]

Biden says defense pick will honor civilian role

President-elect Joe Biden said it was the "right moment" in U.S. history for his nominee for defense secretary, retired Army General Lloyd Austin, despite some concerns about the recently..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:35Published