11pm Hospital Beds 12092020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Hospitals in parts of the state are steal near capacity.

According to Governor Beshear nearly 1,800 people are currently hospitalized with Covid-19

While kentucky, is curently reporting less cases of the virus, than last week..

Governor andy beshear.... says hospitals in parts of the state, are still near capacity.

According to governor beshear's office..

Nearly..

18- hundred people are currently hospitilized with covid-19.

Fs img txt bullets:no hospitalizations in kentucky office of governor andy beshear coronavirus hospitaliz ... and..according to the governor..

Hospital capacity for inpatient beds....and i-c-u beds is at, or above, 80 percent, in four parts of the state.

Overall hospitalizations are up roughly 17 percent, since the beginning of november.

According to the governor... in some regions of the state..

Between 54 percent and 87 percent of hospital beds already in use... and between 61 pecent and 96 percent of i- c-u beds are already filled.

22:17 "people who need critical care and will need an icu bed open.

For every indivitual that might need one.the ramifications when we don't have one are concerning.22:29 --butted-- 22:29 so three areas of our state, area 4, 10 and 8, are currenlty over 80 percent, in fact they are 88%, 95% and 90% full on icu beds.

22:44 --butted- 27:55 "what this says to us is, where we need to talk about expanding number of beds, where we need to get hosptials working with each other."

28:05 the governor says he does 'not' expect the state to run out of ventilators.




