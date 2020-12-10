Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Only India can satisfy world’s demand for Covid-19 vaccines’: Australian Envoy

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:33s - Published
‘Only India can satisfy world’s demand for Covid-19 vaccines’: Australian Envoy

‘Only India can satisfy world’s demand for Covid-19 vaccines’: Australian Envoy

Australian Ambassador to India Barry O’Farrell said that only India can satisfy the world’s demand for Covid-19 vaccines.

His comments come after the Indian government took foreign diplomats to vaccine labs for briefing.

He said, “There are many vaccines being produced in countries around the world.

But there's only one country that has the manufacturing capacity to produce sufficient quantities to satisfy the demand of citizens in every country.

And that's India.

This is another example of the moment in which India will shine, because of the strength of this sector and the planning that has gone in.

I suppose that's not unexpected from a country that itself has suffered so many pandemics in the past.” Watch the full video for more.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Barry O'Farrell Barry O'Farrell 43rd Premier of New South Wales and Minister for Western Sydney 2011–2014


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

India's Covid-19 tally rises to 97.64 lakh with 31,521 fresh cases

 India's Covid-19 caseload climbed to 97,67,371 with 31,521 fresh infections, while the total number of recoveries surged to 92.53 lakh, pushing the national..
IndiaTimes

Covid 19 coronavirus: Australians may get vaccine earlier than expected

 A coronavirus vaccine could arrive in Australia earlier than promised, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says.Australians were set to receive their first Covid-19..
New Zealand Herald

Related videos from verified sources

India Mystery Illness: 500 People Hospitalised [Video]

India Mystery Illness: 500 People Hospitalised

Hundreds of people have been hospitalised and one died after a mysterious illness swept through India’s southern state of Andhra Pradesh. Symptoms of the illness, which was first detected in the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:39Published
Foreign envoys tour India's Covid vaccine facilities in Hyderabad | Oneindia News [Video]

Foreign envoys tour India's Covid vaccine facilities in Hyderabad | Oneindia News

Over 60 heads of foreign missions arrived in Hyderabad today to visit 2 biotech companies involved in the production of a Covid vaccine in India. India wants to develop partnerships for the manufacture..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:08Published
Covid vaccine: India in talks with European firm to set up cold chain [Video]

Covid vaccine: India in talks with European firm to set up cold chain

India is stepping up preparation for mass vaccination against Covid-19. With countries like UK starting immunisation, India is working on logistics. The Indian government is in talks with Luxembourg..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:09Published