‘Only India can satisfy world’s demand for Covid-19 vaccines’: Australian Envoy

Australian Ambassador to India Barry O’Farrell said that only India can satisfy the world’s demand for Covid-19 vaccines.

His comments come after the Indian government took foreign diplomats to vaccine labs for briefing.

He said, “There are many vaccines being produced in countries around the world.

But there's only one country that has the manufacturing capacity to produce sufficient quantities to satisfy the demand of citizens in every country.

And that's India.

This is another example of the moment in which India will shine, because of the strength of this sector and the planning that has gone in.

I suppose that's not unexpected from a country that itself has suffered so many pandemics in the past.” Watch the full video for more.