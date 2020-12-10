Global  
 

N. Korea wasted chance with Trump: U.S. envoy

N. Korea wasted chance with Trump: U.S. envoy

N. Korea wasted chance with Trump: U.S. envoy

Pyongyang squandered an opportunity to fundamentally reinvent its relationship with the United States during Donald Trump's presidency, Washington's top North Korea envoy said on Thursday.

Olivia Chan reports.


