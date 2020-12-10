Ronald McDonald House Charities asks your help with Santa's virtual Wish List & Roundup Fundraiser

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 1 week ago

Let's just as you get around to doing shop the old forget to shop for at least a few items for our friends at the ronald donald house.

Here is the long- standing president, general manager head person in charge all-around great lady jane.

Jane good morning glad to see you ... good morning champ c even if it's over there is just me of always a pleasure anyway that w can tell, hate to cut to the meat and potatoes of this right away.

I know you folks wrong with donald house and got a a lot of things on ... your wish list.

This was ... give us a few other things right now and will cover a cover a fe of the top ... was at this time of year we would normally be getting ready for santa's workshop electing tollways and closing things for all the family staying here but because of the pandemic being forced to do things in a much different life.

We are asking our donors to give us gift cards for amazon, walmart or target.

Those were chosen because of th variety of items they provide a well as their delivery and curbside pickup in increments of $25 or less.

That way we can share them equally with all the families who were here with us and let them do their shopping for themselves ... .

She is not the way we like to do is the way we got to do with the sheer and then also on our wish list.

We always have everything you need a chair house a paper product they those kinds of things that always hel us to provide ... first-class service for all the families of the children to sta with on the gift card situation.

It sounds ideal on me.

I wish w could do it like we have done in years past, but still gift cards.

It's easier for the gift giver and ... that what you guys can pick out what you want what you need for the roman donald house so tell us what else is going to be a little bit different about how you're celebrating christmas ... this year ... while we typically always have big meal and allow the families to invite their health family t come with us on the christmas eve and christmas day but that's not gonna be possible.

Our global guidelines 80 visitors from coming in the house.

I families have to have warrantee mom ... while they're here will be providing individual meals for them and i just can't thank you enough to our restaurant community to so generous to us helping us out with dinners catered meals for us.

We can have our meal volunteers in the house.

It only ... are any of our volunteers really a challenging time to make sure everybody gets the kind of service from dollhouse always intimate everybody they had good and we decide thank you to everybody who's been helping us ... gain as a restaurant gift cards are also on our way.

Speaking of restaurants tell us how the ... mcdonald's restaurant changes.

How about how i should say ... they are helping you out ... we now have 49 restaurants in our area here and there also generous to everyone has a donation box on and about a year ago they implemented roundup fo our mh day which is a way that can round up your order to the next dollar and that is providing additional funds without donation boxes and there's a really is national promotion going on for about th next 12 to 14 days where there we are hoping every crew member asked every customer to round up around the order a and then there's also mcdonald's is committed $100 million to romney dollhouse charities over the next five years and the way he did and it is the social media challenge in there urging the public to go on facebook, instant cramped talk in my house.

So you make you make a a diamond with your hands ... pick up one of your pinkies or the chimney and then you take your index fingers and make a hard house within a heart which is rounded dollhouse logos.

So for every one of those they ... donate $100 in your name wrong dollhouse charities, so we encourage you to make their house with the heart within a house and i go on their social media imposed and that helps our mcdonald's examination partner and they're always so generous in helping us, and that's what' going on from dollhouse ... drain.

We are up against the clock.

Always a pleasure to see you.

Thank you for everything you and your team do ... at the real mcdonald house worship always make a financial donation to the wrong house.

Click on their website.

It is easy to find.

It is our mh.com again are in h chattanooga.com.

It also find them on facebook