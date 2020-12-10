Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Covid, farmers’ protest, Love Jihad law #HTLS 2020

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

He spoke about his personal experience of getting infected by Covid, working from hospital, the farmers’ agitation and the contentious ‘Love Jihad’ row.

The MP CM said that his government strengthened the health infrastructure in the state as soon as they returned to power and added that he did not even have a cabinet at that point of time.

The senior BJP leader also elaborated on the need for a law against ‘Love Jihad’ and his opinion on the ongoing farmer agitation in the country.

Watch the full video for all the details.