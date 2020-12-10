Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Covid, farmers’ protest, Love Jihad law #HTLS 2020

Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh explained the logic of legislation against 'love jihad'. The MP administration is mulling a law to regulate inter-faith marriages, close on the heels of a similar law in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. Chouhan said a legislation mandating strict punishment is needed to protect women from exploitation and harassment. He labelled it a new 'Beti Bachao' campaign. Some Hindutva groups claim that 'love jihad' is a conspiracy to convert Hindu women. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:32Published
With a vaccine for Covid-19 seemingly around the corner, the various aspects of mass immunisation have become a matter of public debate. At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan commented on the demand from some quarters to distribute the Covid vaccine free of cost. He said that more important than the cost of the vaccine is who gets it on priority. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:48Published
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 (the bill against love jihad) is the state's Beti Bachao Abhiyan. "It is easy to mislead young girls with malicious intent. Later, their life becomes hell. Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 is our Beti Bachao Abhiyan," said Chief Minster while interacting with media in Bhopal. He added the state government will give the final shape to the bill today. Madhya Pradesh government has proposed a maximum punishment of 10 years for so-called 'Love Jihad'-related offenses, in its new ordinance. With this, the state government has doubled the jail term in its proposed Freedom of Religion Bill 2020. It had earlier proposed a five-year jail term. Watch the video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:27Published
Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Dr CN Ashwathnarayan on December 04 said that the state government is in process of bringing bills against 'Love Jihad' and a complete ban on cow slaughter. He said, "Many states have already brought in the bills. We are also in the process of bringing bills against 'love jihad' and a complete ban on cow slaughter."
American women are more wary than men of the new, rapidly-developed COVID-19 vaccines, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, presenting a potential challenge to efforts to immunize the public. Colette Luke has more.