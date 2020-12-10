Global  
 

Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Covid, farmers’ protest, Love Jihad law #HTLS 2020

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 26:11s - Published
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

He spoke about his personal experience of getting infected by Covid, working from hospital, the farmers’ agitation and the contentious ‘Love Jihad’ row.

The MP CM said that his government strengthened the health infrastructure in the state as soon as they returned to power and added that he did not even have a cabinet at that point of time.

The senior BJP leader also elaborated on the need for a law against ‘Love Jihad’ and his opinion on the ongoing farmer agitation in the country.

Watch the full video for all the details.


Shivraj Singh Chouhan Shivraj Singh Chouhan

'Look at the other angle': Love jihad law logic explained by MP CM #HTLS2020 [Video]

'Look at the other angle': Love jihad law logic explained by MP CM #HTLS2020

Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh explained the logic of legislation against 'love jihad'. The MP administration is mulling a law to regulate inter-faith marriages, close on the heels of a similar law in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. Chouhan said a legislation mandating strict punishment is needed to protect women from exploitation and harassment. He labelled it a new 'Beti Bachao' campaign. Some Hindutva groups claim that 'love jihad' is a conspiracy to convert Hindu women. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:32Published
Free Covid vaccine for all? What MP CM Shivraj Chouhan wants #HTLS2020 [Video]

Free Covid vaccine for all? What MP CM Shivraj Chouhan wants #HTLS2020

With a vaccine for Covid-19 seemingly around the corner, the various aspects of mass immunisation have become a matter of public debate. At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan commented on the demand from some quarters to distribute the Covid vaccine free of cost. He said that more important than the cost of the vaccine is who gets it on priority. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:48Published

Love Jihad Conspiracy theory

‘Our Beti Bachao Abhiyan…’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on ‘love jihad’ bill in MP [Video]

‘Our Beti Bachao Abhiyan…’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on ‘love jihad’ bill in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 (the bill against love jihad) is the state's Beti Bachao Abhiyan. "It is easy to mislead young girls with malicious intent. Later, their life becomes hell. Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 is our Beti Bachao Abhiyan," said Chief Minster while interacting with media in Bhopal. He added the state government will give the final shape to the bill today. Madhya Pradesh government has proposed a maximum punishment of 10 years for so-called 'Love Jihad'-related offenses, in its new ordinance. With this, the state government has doubled the jail term in its proposed Freedom of Religion Bill 2020. It had earlier proposed a five-year jail term. Watch the video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:27Published
Karnataka govt will completely ban cow slaughter: Deputy CM [Video]

Karnataka govt will completely ban cow slaughter: Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Dr CN Ashwathnarayan on December 04 said that the state government is in process of bringing bills against 'Love Jihad' and a complete ban on cow slaughter. He said, "Many states have already brought in the bills. We are also in the process of bringing bills against 'love jihad' and a complete ban on cow slaughter."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

More women than men in U.S. wary about vaccine: poll [Video]

More women than men in U.S. wary about vaccine: poll

American women are more wary than men of the new, rapidly-developed COVID-19 vaccines, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, presenting a potential challenge to efforts to immunize the public. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published

No New Year's Eve bash in Bengaluru this year; know why

 New Year's Eve revelry on December 31 night would not be allowed in public places across Bengaluru to contain the spread of COVID-19.
DNA

Pfizer's Covid Vaccine and Allergies: How Concerned Should You Be?

 British health officials recommended that people with severe allergy reactions not be given the vaccine. Such reactions to vaccines are rare, even in people who..
NYTimes.com

"Dancing with the Stars" judge Carrie Ann Inaba has COVID-19

 "I just wanted to remind you all to stay vigilant because I am following all the protocols and we have so many strict protocols in place and even then I caught..
CBS News

How a new type of vaccine called mRNA is changing the game to prevent COVID-19

 The COVID-19 vaccine is using new technology that has never been used before in traditional vaccines. Here's how an mRNA vaccine works.
 
USATODAY.com

Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh State in central India


Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Attack on Nadda's convoy a planned one: BJP

 BJP on Friday described the attack on the convoy of party national president J P Nadda at Diamond Harbour as a planned one and said there is complete lawless..
IndiaTimes

Farmers falling prey to misleading, mischievous propaganda: BJP

 BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday alleged that a "misleading and deceptive narrative" is being created on the agriculture bills because of..
IndiaTimes

Abhijit Banerjee on Covid, govt policies, farmers’ protest & more #HTLS2020 [Video]

Abhijit Banerjee on Covid, govt policies, farmers’ protest & more #HTLS2020

Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on issues of Covid impact on the economy, what more the government needs to do, the farmers’..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 36:09Published
Farmers’ protest: Govt ‘ready to discuss proposal’ reiterates MSP, APMC points [Video]

Farmers’ protest: Govt ‘ready to discuss proposal’ reiterates MSP, APMC points

The government on Thursday asked farmer groups to consider its proposals for amending the Acts to address their concerns and said it is open to discussing its offer further whenever the unions want,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 10:33Published
Farmer protest | 'Being stubborn not the solution': MP CM Shivraj #HTLS2020 [Video]

Farmer protest | 'Being stubborn not the solution': MP CM Shivraj #HTLS2020

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, commented on the ongoing farmer protests. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the BJP leader said that a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:19Published