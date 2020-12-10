Farmer protest | 'Being stubborn not the solution': MP CM Shivraj #HTLS2020

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, commented on the ongoing farmer protests.

Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the BJP leader said that a solution can only be found via discussions, and farmers shouldn't be 'stubborn' by claiming to not end the agitation until the 3 contentious agri-reform laws are repealed.

Calling the legislations pro-farmer, Chouhan said that protests were being seen in only a few parts of India, and the majority of farmers were in favour of the laws.

Watch the full video for more.