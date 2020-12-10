Farmer protest | 'Being stubborn not the solution': MP CM Shivraj #HTLS2020

Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the BJP leader said that a solution can only be found via discussions, and farmers shouldn't be 'stubborn' by claiming to not end the agitation until the 3 contentious agri-reform laws are repealed.
Calling the legislations pro-farmer, Chouhan said that protests were being seen in only a few parts of India, and the majority of farmers were in favour of the laws.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on December 18 showered flower petals on farmers at the 'Kisan Kalyan' event in Raisen district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined the event via video conferencing. The MP government has deposited first installment of loan waiver to farmers' account. Recently, Chouhan announced that no mandi will close and all mandis will remain operational.
Speaking to ANI in Bhopal on December 18, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke on issues of farmers.CM Chouhan said, "1.11 crore farmers pre-registered till 08:00 am for today's (December 18) event where we will be depositing the first instalment in farmers' accounts whose crops were damaged. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the event via video conferencing (virtually) to address the farmers." "Congress government didn't fulfil its promise of loan waiver, became a regular defaulter and never distributed relief fund. In name of loan waiver, Congress government destroyed position of cooperative banks. So to improve their condition, we have given Rs 800 crores," he added.
Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh explained the logic of legislation against 'love jihad'. The MP administration is mulling a law to regulate inter-faith marriages, close on the heels of a similar law in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. Chouhan said a legislation mandating strict punishment is needed to protect women from exploitation and harassment. He labelled it a new 'Beti Bachao' campaign. Some Hindutva groups claim that 'love jihad' is a conspiracy to convert Hindu women. Watch the full video for more.
Amid continuing protest by farmers on Delhi borders over new farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar met members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) from Uttar Pradesh at Krishi Bhavan. The farmers submitted a memorandum to the Minister with suggestions regarding the farm laws and Minimum Support Price (MSP). Tomar said, “The farmers who met me today said they support the three farm laws. They extended their support to the government. They were misled since some farmers were spreading misinformation.” Meanwhile, protesting farmers continued their agitation braving the chilly weather. They said they will block the Chilla Border between Delhi & Noida in UP on Dec 16. Leaders said there would only be further talks if govt repeals the new farm laws. Watch the full video for more details.
Braving cold wave, farmers continue to hold protest against centre's three farm laws. 'Delhi Chalo' protest entered 24th day at Singhu border on December 19. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an address to farmers in Madhya Pradesh, via video conferencing, said farm laws were discussed extensively for 20-22 years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that political parties, experts and even farmers had been demanding new farm laws for long, and assured that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism for crops will continue. Addressing farmers of Madhya Pradesh through virtual mode, he alleged that opposition parties themselves advocated such laws, but now they were protesting because they did not want him to get credit for the reforms. The government was ready 24 hours to talk with farmers, the prime minister said, as the agitation against the new agri laws at Delhi borders entered its 23rd day. Coming down heavily on those misleading farmers, PM Modi said, People should seek replies from those who have talked about these reforms in their manifestos for long but never implemented them. "If they want to take credit for these farm laws, they should do so, but they should stop misleading farmers on the issue by spreading lies, he said. The prime minister said he is ready to discuss all issues if farmers still have doubts. Watch the full video for more details.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an address to farmers in Madhya Pradesh urged political parties to keep the credits but stop provoking farmers. "I request all political parties with folded hands, please keep all the credit. I am giving credit to all your old election manifestos. I just want ease in the life of farmers, I want their progress and want modernity in agriculture," said PM Modi.
Ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections, Home Minister Amit Shah on December 19 visited the state. While addressing a gathering in Medinipur, Shah said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government with more than 200 seats in the state after the results of Vidhan Sabha election will be declared. "Senior party members are leaving TMC. Didi accuses BJP of inducing party members to defect. But I want to ask her when she quit Congress to form TMC, was it not defection? This is just the start. She will be left alone by the election," he added. Shah is on two-day visit in the state ahead for the West Bengal Assembly elections. Eleven MLAs, an MP and a former MP joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Shah in Medinipur.
Former All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on December 19. He joined the party in presence of Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah. Recently, Adhikari had resigned from TMC. After joining the party Home Minister and Suvendu greeted people at the rally organised at College Ground in Paschim Medinipur. Shah is on two-day visit in the state ahead for the West Bengal Assembly elections.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, featured on Day 7 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. He spoke about his experience in battling Covid-19, at the government as well..
