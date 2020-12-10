Abhijit Banerjee on Covid, govt policies, farmers’ protest & more #HTLS2020

Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on issues of Covid impact on the economy, what more the government needs to do, the farmers’ agitation and the way ahead.

Banerjee also spoke on the migrant crisis, unemployment and rued the lack of urban housing policy.

Speaking on the farmers’ protests, Banerjee said that the issue is largely about the lack of trust.

The Nobel laureate also spoke on the concept of Universal Basic Income scheme in the country and what he hopes from Indian government’s budget 2021.

Watch the full video for all the details.