Fundraiser For Family Of Slain Retired CFD Lieutenant Williams Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:27s - Published 7 minutes ago Fundraiser For Family Of Slain Retired CFD Lieutenant Williams In Morgan Park at Let's Get Poppin', there will be a fundraiser for the family of retired CFD Lieutenant Dwain Williams, shot and killed in a carjacking attempt last week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like