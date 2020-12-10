Global  
 

Will Facebook be broken up?

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:33s - Published
Will Facebook be broken up?

Will Facebook be broken up?

Facebook Inc could be forced to sell its prized assets WhatsApp and Instagram after the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and nearly every U.S. state filed lawsuits against the social media company.

Francesca Lynagh reports.


Doctor Fauci Says Most Americans Will Have Access to COVID-19 Vaccine by April [Video]

Doctor Fauci Says Most Americans Will Have Access to COVID-19 Vaccine by April

On Monday, Doctor Anthony Fauci spoke about COVID-19 during an interview with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook-backed Libra Association changes its name to Diem

 Libra Association, a cryptocurrency project started by Facebook Inc. that drew regulatory blowback worldwide, is hoping a new name offers a fresh chance to win..
Facebook CEO says won't deactivate Steve Bannon's account [Video]

Facebook CEO says won't deactivate Steve Bannon's account

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal on Tuesday asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg if he would take down the former White House adviser's Facebook account after Steve Bannon in a video suggested the beheading of top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci and FBI director Christopher Wray. Zuckerberg responded, "No, that's not what our policies would suggest us do in this case."

Instagram would be better off without Facebook

For years, critics have argued that Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram was a missed opportunity to rein in..
German regulators are investigating Facebook for its controversial Oculus account rules

Germany’s competition watchdog is investigating Facebook for tying its social app to its Oculus virtual..
PM welcomes Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi [Video]

PM welcomes Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi

The Prime Minister has congratulated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on its Covid-19 testing efforts. Welcoming the crown prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Downing Street, Mr Johnson said: "Congratulations on the way the UAE has been able to handle Covid. You have tested 17 million people even though you have a population of 10 million." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

The good and the bad in the government’s case against Facebook

**I.**

After writing about the potential breakup of Facebook for years, it’s somewhat surreal for me to see..
Hilary Duff misses her pre-pregnancy figure [Video]

Hilary Duff misses her pre-pregnancy figure

The singer and actress announced in October that she is expecting her third child, and she recently took to Instagram to reveal she was pining for her toned physique.

U.S. regulators and 46 states sue Facebook, accusing it of illegally crushing competition

 The Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of bipartisan attorneys general filed lawsuits against Facebook on Wednesday, accusing the social media giant of..
Facebook accused of abusing market dominance [Video]

Facebook accused of abusing market dominance

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and nearly every U.S. state sued Facebook on Wednesday, saying that it broke antitrust law and should potentially be broken up. Gavino Garay has more.

Daily Crunch: FTC and 48 state AGs sue Facebook

Facebook faces big antitrust lawsuits, DoorDash and C3.ai go public and YouTube announces new...
FTC and states sue Facebook, could force Facebook to divest Instagram and WhatsApp

Facebook first disclosed the Federal Trade Commission was investigating its business in July 2019.
“Wrath of Mark:” Colorado joins 46 states in antitrust lawsuit against Facebook

"If you stepped on Facebook's turf or resisted pressure to sell, (Mark) Zuckerberg would go into...
Facebook Sued by FTC and 48 State Attorneys General in Twin Lawsuits [Video]

Facebook Sued by FTC and 48 State Attorneys General in Twin Lawsuits

Facebook Sued by FTC and 48 State Attorneys General in Twin Lawsuits . On Wednesday, a coalition of 48 state attorneys general came forward to launch a lawsuit against Facebook. Led by New York..

Federal Trade Commission, 48 states target Facebook's "monopoly" [Video]

Federal Trade Commission, 48 states target Facebook's "monopoly"

'Large gaps' remain between UK and EU after Brexit talks [Video]

'Large gaps' remain between UK and EU after Brexit talks

UK and EU negotiators will begin a final push to salvage chances of a post-Brexit trade deal after Downing Street warned the gaps between the two sides remain 'very large'. Report by Fullerg. Like us..

