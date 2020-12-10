Will Facebook be broken up?

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal on Tuesday asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg if he would take down the former White House adviser's Facebook account after Steve Bannon in a video suggested the beheading of top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci and FBI director Christopher Wray. Zuckerberg responded, "No, that's not what our policies would suggest us do in this case."
The Prime Minister has congratulated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on its Covid-19 testing efforts. Welcoming the crown prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Downing Street, Mr Johnson said: "Congratulations on the way the UAE has been able to handle Covid. You have tested 17 million people even though you have a population of 10 million." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
UK and EU negotiators will begin a final push to salvage chances of a post-Brexit trade deal after Downing Street warned the gaps between the two sides remain 'very large'. Report by Fullerg. Like us..