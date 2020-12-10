Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM says no-deal Brexit now 'strong possibility' amid deadlock in negotiations

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published
PM says no-deal Brexit now 'strong possibility' amid deadlock in negotiations

PM says no-deal Brexit now 'strong possibility' amid deadlock in negotiations

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned there is a “strong possibility” thatthe UK will fail to broker a trade deal with the EU as he urged the public toprepare for the end of the transition period.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

'Strong possibility' of no Brexit trade deal, UK PM says

 Boris Johnson says negotiations with the EU will continue, but are "not yet there at all".
BBC News

Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe

 The UK Foreign Office is closely following the protests by farmers in India, a government spokesperson said on Thursday as it clarified that Prime Minister Boris..
IndiaTimes
Raab: We need some finality on trade deal by Sunday [Video]

Raab: We need some finality on trade deal by Sunday

The talks over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union are unlikely to be extended beyond Sunday without substantial movement from Brussels, the Foreign Secretary has said. Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen held crunch talks over dinner in Brussels on Wednesday aimed at breaking the deadlock, but Dominic Raab said there remains "significant differences". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published
UK and EU negotiators begin final push to salvage post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

UK and EU negotiators begin final push to salvage post-Brexit trade deal

UK and EU negotiators will begin a final push to salvage chances of a post-Brexit trade deal after Downing Street warned the gaps between the two sidesremain “very large”. Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen held crunch talks over dinner in Brussels on Wednesday aimed atbreaking the deadlock, yet key differences prevail. The leaders agreed to makea “firm decision” about the future of the talks by the end of the weekend, andasked their chief negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier to reconvene inthe city on Thursday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

EU summit: Meeting to focus on EU budget, Covid-19, Turkey, climate, Brexit [Video]

EU summit: Meeting to focus on EU budget, Covid-19, Turkey, climate, Brexit

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:33Published
Sturgeon ‘increasingly concerned’ about lack of clarity on Brexit [Video]

Sturgeon ‘increasingly concerned’ about lack of clarity on Brexit

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she is “deeply andincreasingly” concerned about the lack of clarity on arrangements after theBrexit transition period ends.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Sadiq Khan urges Government to reach deal with EU [Video]

Sadiq Khan urges Government to reach deal with EU

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged the Government to reach a post-Brest tradeagreement with the European Union, saying a no-deal Brexit would be"catastrophic" for the UK. He made the comments after getting on a bike tomark new grants being given to community projects, encouraging Londoners towalk and cycle. He visited The Cut in Lambeth, where through-traffic has beenrestricted to people walking and cycling. Mr Khan hopes the initiative will"avoid a car-led recovery", making it easier for Londoners to avoid gettingbehind the wheel.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

EU leaders observe minute's silence to honour late French president Valery Giscard d'Estaing [Video]

EU leaders observe minute's silence to honour late French president Valery Giscard d'Estaing

EU heads of state and government observed a minute of silence in honour of late French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing at Thursday's EU summit.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
EU summit: leaders weigh sanctions over Turkey's drilling work [Video]

EU summit: leaders weigh sanctions over Turkey's drilling work

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:36Published
'What planet are you on?': EU urged to do more over climate crisis [Video]

'What planet are you on?': EU urged to do more over climate crisis

Greenpeace argues the science, technology and money to tackle climate change already exists. What is missing, they say, is the political will to do so.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Related videos from verified sources

Starmer: Labour a “united front” on Brexit [Video]

Starmer: Labour a “united front” on Brexit

Sir Keir Starmer says the Labour Party has presented “a strong united front” over the last few months despite “different opinions” on a Brexit deal. Negotiations between the European Union and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:30Published
Analysis: Can the PM still do a Brexit deal? [Video]

Analysis: Can the PM still do a Brexit deal?

Sky's Deputy Political Editor Sam Coates says the PM's strong words on a no-trade deal Brexit may make negotiations harder.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:22Published