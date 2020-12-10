Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:09s - Published 5 minutes ago

No 'special set of rules' for New Year's Eve, says Hancock

There will be no "special set of rules" brought in for people celebrating New Year's Eve in England.

Asked if people would be able to spend New Year's Eve with close family members, Mr Hancock told a Downing Street briefing: "Yes, if you live with them in your household, but we are not bringing in a special set of rules for New Year as we have for Christmas." He added: "We have got to be careful and let's not blow it, especially with the vaccine on the horizon." Report by Thomasl.

