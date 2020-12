Basaksehir's assistant coach Pierre Webo says there is now a "before and after December 8" following Basaksehir and PSG walking off the field on Tuesday following a racist incident.

PSG and Istanbul players arrive at Paris stadium for match resumption Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir players arrive at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris for their rescheduled Champions League game.

PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir players take a knee before Champions League kickoff Players and officials take a knee before the rescheduled Paris St Germain against Istanbul Basaksehir Champions League game.

PSG and Istanbul coach salute players' "solidarity" against racism Thomas Tuchel and Okan Buruk praise their players for their solidarity against racism after PSG complete a 5-1 win against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.