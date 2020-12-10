Dealing with Pandemic Fatigue

Here are some tips to keep you healthy.

If the pandemic is starting to get you down, you’re not alone.

Fatigued or overwhelmed from the stresses related to the pandemic, but there are ways to overcome it.

Newschannel 2's kirk tupaj gives us some expert advice for all ages.

If you're exhausted from the messages to wear a mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands, you're probably experiencing pandemic fatigue.

Doctors say it's critical to be aware of pandemic fatigue and to do everything you can to overcome it, but that may be easier said than done.

sot: dr. kenneth visalli jr., internal medicine & pediatrics at slocum dickson the uptick in mental health illness that we've seen has been kind of staggering, so i think that the isolation and seasonal affective disorder comes in, and this combination of not being able to see your family is really difficult on people.

Children may have the best ability to cope with pandemic fatigue, so long as there's sufficient support from family members.

Sot: dr. kenneth visalli jr., internal medicine & pediatrics at slocum dickson i think children tend to be a bit more resilient than adults are though, and they find their ways to cope a little bit better than we do in general.

If you think your child is experiencing signs of pandemic fatigue, there are things you can do to help.

Sot: dr. eduardo sanchez, american heart association chief medical officer for prevention i would say for kids it's critically important that parents present to the extent that they can positivity, good stability in the home, normalcy, schedules, that's really important.

Predictability's really important for children.

Once you get beyond childhood the world becomes more complex, and support systems can change.

Sot: dr. eduardo sanchez, american heart association chief medical officer for prevention mental health plays itself out differently depending on age, and who we need to lean on is different depending on age.

Dr. eduardo sanchez recommends connecting with other people anytime you feel stressed, depressed, or anxious, but you also need to know who to ask help from.

sot: dr. eduardo sanchez, american heart association chief medical officer for prevention be mindful and if you're really struggling, reach out for help.

herkimer county office for the aging director kathy fox recommends older people incorporate a well-rounded routine of exercise and staying in contact with people, staying positive, and knowing that there's help available. the office for the aging has also given away therapy pets, and there's studies out there that show that pets can help prevent covid-19 by staying emotionally and financially healthy.

we'll provide details on how you can attend on our website, i'm kirk tupaj reporting for newschannel 2.