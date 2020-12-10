Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:11s - Published 4 days ago

‘Elf’ Cast to Reunite for Special Event in Support of Georgia Democrats

The Georgia Democratic Party has organized a special ‘Elf’ reunion livestream.

The live table read of the classic movie will take place on December 13, the eve of early voting for the state’s runoff election.

The event will feature multiple members of the original cast, including Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, Bob Newhart, Ed Asner and Mary Steenburgen.

It will be hosted by Emmy-winning comedian Ashley Nicole Black.

In a press release, Ferrell said he was excited to “bring Buddy back to the small screen” in support of the Democratic Party.

We need new leadership in the U.S. Senate, and I'm hoping that Buddy and the rest of the 'Elf' cast, can play a small role in delivering that change, Will Ferrell, via Complex.

Those interested in attending the event can gain access by donating any amount or by signing up for a volunteer shift.

Proceeds will be used to “mobilize new volunteers” and raise funds for Georgia’s Democratic candidates, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff