Video Credit: WXXV - Published 3 weeks ago

Wxxv isolate and still try t get my legs but i can do old disco for you because they are starting the night here at the college you nobility.

I am dating my eyes like slowly but i do have here on the ring with me stating you right now is jamie nash.

She's one of the special projects coordinator's era because coliseum had jamie: come on in this camera shot was a little bit first safety guidelines or when ice-skating mission literally say i share with david b and you crisis.

We have a lot of grade protocols overtaken wine lemonade past the only hundred and 50 people and another on math required.

You must remind them of the building and the importing which i'm proud to to tell everybody is in great operations team and human generally here and we are in a sanitizing between every session, every chair, every guard well like you name it is gangly you just briefly now is disco night right now and it's been my great laser every wednesday and thursday night working half the night night, this guy i'm next week is enough something out that star wars ugly letter night and 60s is defined absolutely want more on 530 at peace you on that channe, but in our lineup