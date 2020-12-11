Nobody Movie (2021) - Bob Odenkirk

Nobody Movie (2021) trailer HD - Bob Odenkirk - Plot synopsis: Sometimes the man you don't notice is the most dangerous of all.

Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) stars as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life's indignities on the chin and never pushing back.

A nobody.

When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence.

His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen), seems to pull only further away.

The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch's long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills.

In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary (famed Russian actor Aleksey Serebryakov) -- and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller starring Bob Odenkirk, Gage Munroe, Connie Nielsen, Aleksey Serebryakov, RZA, Christopher Lloyd release date February 26, 2021 (in theaters)