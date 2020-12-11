Global  
 

States slam 'bogus' Texas bid to overturn election

Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to overturn the results of the November election in those states, saying the case has no factual or legal grounds and offers "bogus" claims. This report produced by Chris Dignam with analysis from Jan Wolfe.


Four State A.G.s Ask Supreme Court to Reject Texas Election Lawsuit

 The attorneys general of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia asked the Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit from Texas seeking to overturn President-elect..
NYTimes.com

Biden's son faces investigation over taxes as Trump joins Texas lawsuit that aims to overturn election

 President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden is facing a federal investigation into his tax records. Meanwhile, President Trump is focusing on overturning the..
CBS News

Supreme Court challenge to election results turns into bitter war between the states

 Legal experts agreed the Supreme Court, even with six conservative justices, is unlikely to hear the Texas challenge for a long list of reasons.
USATODAY.com

Republican attorneys general back Trump legal fight to overturn election

 President Trump has met with Republican state attorneys general who are backing a lawsuit in the Supreme Court to invalidate presidential election votes in..
CBS News
'I am not a commie': Georgia election official [Video]

'I am not a commie': Georgia election official

Gabriel Sterling, the Republican manager of Georgia's voting systems, spent much of a press conference on Thursday debunking false claims related to November's presidential election and said continuing disinformation was creating a "threat environment" in his state.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:17Published

Wis. Gov: Election hearing is 'same old crap'

 Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says state Republican hearings on claims of 2020 election irregularities are damaging voters' trust. He called it "the same old crap"..
USATODAY.com

