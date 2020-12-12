SCOTUS rejects Texas' bid to upend election results

Global  
 

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states, dealing him a crushing setback in his quest to undo his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

Bhartiya Kisan Union moved the Supreme Court against the three new farm laws. Farmer's union has alleged that the new laws will make them vulnerable to corporate greed. The move comes two days after farmers' unions rejected Centre's proposal. Farmers said there was nothing new in the proposal and that they would continue to protest. Farmers agitating near Delhi have called for a nationwide protest on December 14. They said they would block Delhi-Jaipur national highway till December 12. Meanwhile, Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said Centre hasn't received any communication from farmers. Tomar added that he got to know about them rejecting it through media. Protest against the three contentious farm laws has been going on since November 26. To end the impasse over farm laws, govt had called farmer leaders for informal negotiations. Govt had agreed to give written assurance on continuing MSP, a main issue raised by farmers. It also tried to allay their fears over mandis, taking over of farmlands by big corporates. Farmers, however, have refused to budge and are demanding a complete rollback of the laws.

