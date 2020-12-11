MediSearch now offering rapid Covid-19 testing

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 2 days ago

The rapid test takes minutes as opposed to days

Covid-19 testing there's a new option in town .

Medisearch located in the east ridge plaza off villiage dr. is now conducting the quick procedure without even having to leave your car.

The research center is already seeing high interest in rapid testing.

Staff say the option gives results in minutes as opossed to days.

Staff walked us through the steps earlier this morning.

(sot ) "we bring out paperwork to them, take copies of insurance cards and ids and then we have them pull around to the back, and we go out and we test them and then we're able to get the results within 10-15 minutes there.

So, total time about twenty minutes, twenty-five minites."

Medisearch says patients often times are able to make same day appointments.

Until now, the local urgent care was the only place in town to get a rapid test.

Breaking news