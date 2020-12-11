Global  
 

Oliver Dowden pays tribute to 'national treasure' Dame Barbara Windsor

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden reacts to the passing of former EastEnders andCarry On star Dame Barbara Windsor, who has died at the age of 83.


Oliver Dowden Oliver Dowden

Coronavirus restrictions: Sports stadiums to be at full capacity by autumn 2021, hopes Oliver Dowden

 Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says he hopes stadiums in England are at full capacity by next autumn.
BBC News
Football: £250m rescue package agreed for EFL clubs [Video]

Football: £250m rescue package agreed for EFL clubs

The English Football League (EFL) and the Premier League have agreed a £250m rescue package to address the immediate financial challenges faced by EFL clubs during the Covid-19 pandemic. Secretary of State for Sport Oliver Dowden said he is “confident now this will ensure that they [clubs] will be able to survive”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:49Published
U.K. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden Calls for Fiction Label on 'The Crown' | THR News [Video]

U.K. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden Calls for Fiction Label on 'The Crown' | THR News

The U.K. culture secretary Oliver Dowden has waded into a growing debate surrounding season four of Netflix's hit royal drama 'The Crown.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:32Published
Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to be marked with special Bank Holiday weekend [Video]

Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to be marked with special Bank Holiday weekend

The Queen hopes as many people as possible will have the opportunity to joincelebrations marking her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, Buckingham Palace has said.The milestone will be marked with a “once-in-a-generation show” over a specialfour-day Bank Holiday weekend, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has announced.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Barbara Windsor Barbara Windsor English actress

British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83 [Video]

British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

British actress Dame Barbara Windsor, known for her role as landlady Peggy Mitchell in the soap "EastEnders," has died aged 83 after a years-long battle with Alzheimer's. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:04Published

Dame Barbara Windsor: Carry On and EastEnders actress dies aged 83

 She was best known for her role as Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders and parts in the Carry On films.
BBC News