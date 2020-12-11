Oliver Dowden pays tribute to 'national treasure' Dame Barbara Windsor

Football: £250m rescue package agreed for EFL clubs



The English Football League (EFL) and the Premier League have agreed a £250m rescue package to address the immediate financial challenges faced by EFL clubs during the Covid-19 pandemic. Secretary of State for Sport Oliver Dowden said he is "confident now this will ensure that they [clubs] will be able to survive".

