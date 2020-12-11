Global  
 

US Hits Highest 1-Day COVID-19 Death Toll

The COVID Tracking Project reported 3,054 coronavirus-related deaths on December 9th.


Covid 19 coronavirus: A vaccine may not be enough to save the US, polls suggest

 The US has reached yet another grim pandemic milestone. On Wednesday the country recorded 3054 new coronavirus deaths, smashing the previous record of 2769..
New Zealand Herald
S&P 500 Ends The Week On Record Highs [Video]

S&P 500 Ends The Week On Record Highs

On Friday, US stocks made gains as hopes for a peaceful transition to the Biden administration offset concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases. Business Insider reports S&P 500 closed at a record high. On Thursday Pres. Donald Trump said he'd hand over power when the Electoral College certifies President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election. The US reported 125,082 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. That brought the seven-day average to 163,831, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Deaths topped 254,000, and hospitalizations jumped above 90,000. The stock market's "fear gauge" fell as low as 19.51 on Friday, dropping amid low trading volumes to its lowest level since the pandemic began.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published

U.S. Hits Highest One-Day Death Toll From Coronavirus With 3,054

The nation looks to the Food and Drug Administration this week as it considers authorizing emergency...
NPR - Published


US records the world's highest daily death toll from COVID-19 [Video]

US records the world's highest daily death toll from COVID-19

The tally from Johns Hopkins University showed on Wednesday that an additional 3,054 people died from the novel coronavirus in 24 hours in the US.

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:44Published
COVID-19 In Illinois: 11,101 New Coronavirus Cases, 196 Additional Deaths [Video]

COVID-19 In Illinois: 11,101 New Coronavirus Cases, 196 Additional Deaths

Illinois experienced its third-highest daily COVID-19 death toll on Thursday, as the FDA was meeting to vote on the authorization of the first coronavirus vaccine. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:25Published
US Records Single Highest Day Of COVID Deaths Since Pandemic Began [Video]

US Records Single Highest Day Of COVID Deaths Since Pandemic Began

CBS4's Michael George shares the latest COVID developments from across the nation.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:32Published