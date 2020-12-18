Harrison County public mask order canceled before it began

Today should be the first day that all of harrison county is under a mask mandate.

Instead the public health order nixed before it went into effect.

Kq2's madeline mcclain joins us with what we know about the county's covid-19 numbers.

<<kq2's madeline mcclain reportingwe reached out to the harrison county health department for their reaction but the declined to comment.

The order set to go into effect thursday, dec.

17, stated all individuals ages 2 and up would be required to wear a face-covering or mask in public.

But following a public hearing with the harrison county health department board of trustees in bethany wednesday evening, the order was rescinded.

In a facebook post, the health department announced the decision and thanked the public for their comments.the now-canceled order was posted on the county health department's facebook page on dec.

14, on the same day the health department notified the public another three residents had died from covid-19."we have reached a critical point in our county.

Our positivity rate remains extremely high meaning there remains a high level of transmission within our county of covid-19.

Our local hospital and hospitals throughout our region are near their maximum capacity threatening the health of all harrison county residents.

Doing nothing is no longer an option," according to a dec.

14 press release.according to the state covid-19 dashboard, hospitals in northwest missouri have less than 20 percent of beds available with 108 patients hospitalized in the region.wednesday the harrison county health department reported a total of 572 cases and 11 deaths, a case-fatality ratio of nearly 2 percent.

The state ranks the county 32nd in highest cases per 100,000 residents, and 3rd highest cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days.

As far as deaths per 100,000 residents, the state ranks harrison county 43rd but it shows only 7 deaths total whereas the death toll for the county is 11.we also reached out to the harrison county community hospital for their reaction and we are still waiting for a response.

Reporting, madeline mcclain kq2 news.

