Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 04:32s - Published 3 minutes ago

SpaceX Starship Explodes Spectacularly After Successful Test Flight

A high-altitude test flight for SpaceX's Starship ended with an incredible explosion after climbing toward the planned apex of eight miles (12.5 kilometers), followed by a spectacular belly flop.

According to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, the test gathered "all of the data we needed".

Occurred on December 9th, 2020.

Credit to "SpaceX".