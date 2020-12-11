Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Trump acting like third world dictator’: Senator Mark Warner at #HTLS2020

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:49s - Published
‘Trump acting like third world dictator’: Senator Mark Warner at #HTLS2020

Trump acting like third world dictator’: Senator Mark Warner at #HTLS2020

US Senator from Virginia, Mark Warner spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020.

He hit out at President Donald Trump for refusing to acknowledge Biden’s victory and said that it tarnishes the image of the United States.

Senator Warner said that many Republicans believe that Trump will not be able to overturn the results of the polls but have been unwilling to speak out publicly.

The Senator added that apart from Trump’s behavior, the lack of violence, misinformation and foreign interference should be celebrated.

Watch the full video for all the details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Will US’ India policy change under Biden? Senator Mark Warner answers #HTLS2020 [Video]

Will US’ India policy change under Biden? Senator Mark Warner answers #HTLS2020

Senator Mark Warner from Virginia spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020 about how the India-US relationship will progress under the Biden administration. ‘I believe we can build on some of the progress made by the Trump administration. Under the Biden administration we the level of collaboration will be will be based on shared values rather than simply a kind of monetary decision,’ Senator Warner said. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:53Published

Eye Opener: FDA panel recommends authorizing Pfizer vaccine

 An FDA advisory panel recommended authorization of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Also, 106 House Republicans signed on to support President Trump's effort to..
CBS News

Mark Warner Mark Warner United States Senator

Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 bln COVID-19 relief bill [Video]

Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 bln COVID-19 relief bill

[NFA] A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday proposed a $908 billion COVID relief bill that would fund measures through March 31, but it hasn't been embraced by the White House, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:37Published

Virginia Virginia State of the United States of America


Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Susan Rice Is Tapped by Biden to Lead White House Domestic Policy [Video]

Susan Rice Is Tapped by Biden to Lead White House Domestic Policy

It was announced on Thursday that Rice will lead The White House Domestic Policy Council.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Over 100 Republicans back legal effort to challenge election results

 Over 100 Republican lawmakers and 17 GOP state attorneys general are backing a lawsuit at the Supreme Court that seeks to overturn the election results in..
CBS News

Sen. Rand Paul delays defense bill vote over troop drawdowns

 A Senate vote on a wide-ranging defense policy bill was delayed after Kentucky Republican Rand Paul objected to the measure, casting the next steps in doubt and..
WorldNews
States slam 'bogus' Texas bid to overturn election [Video]

States slam 'bogus' Texas bid to overturn election

Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to overturn the results of the November election in those states, saying the case has no factual or legal grounds and offers "bogus" claims. This report produced by Chris Dignam with analysis from Jan Wolfe.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:04Published

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Fires Director of US Cybersecurity Agency [Video]

Trump Fires Director of US Cybersecurity Agency

Trump Fires Director of US Cybersecurity Agency . Christopher Krebs reportedly expected to be fired after refuting Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud. The November 3rd election was the most..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published