‘Trump acting like third world dictator’: Senator Mark Warner at #HTLS2020

US Senator from Virginia, Mark Warner spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020.

He hit out at President Donald Trump for refusing to acknowledge Biden’s victory and said that it tarnishes the image of the United States.

Senator Warner said that many Republicans believe that Trump will not be able to overturn the results of the polls but have been unwilling to speak out publicly.

The Senator added that apart from Trump’s behavior, the lack of violence, misinformation and foreign interference should be celebrated.

Watch the full video for all the details.