Get Fit Friday 12/11/20 - Top Fitness Trends of 2020

Beth Jeffers and Whitney Brown join us from the Fitness Factor to discuss the top fitness trends of 2020.

Beth jeffers: good morning.

Welcome to get fit friday.

I'm beth jeffers and i'm joined here at the fitness factor with whitney brown.

Whitney brown: good morning.

Beth jeffers: and we're here today to talk to you a little bit about some of the top trends in fitness.

The american college of sports medicine usually gives the top 20 trends in fitness for our year of 2020.

And one of the top trends this year, and it's been a top trend for the last few years, number one for the last four years, is wearable technology.

Whitney brown: absolutely.

Beth jeffers: this is a heart rate monitor that goes around your chest, and there's also fitbits.

Whitney brown: mm-hmm .

Beth jeffers: and watches that can tell your heart rate.

And i think that i've seen a trend really that people want to know how hard they're working and how many calories they burned, that's a biggie.

Whitney brown: that's right.

Speaking of wearable technology and how hard you're working, hiit, high intensity interval training is the second trend for 2020, and that's just working really, really hard for a period of time and then resting a lot.

So interval training is what we call it.

We've talked about it on get fit friday before.

Beth jeffers: right.

Whitney brown: we offer it at the fitness factor.

Most gyms now are offering it in some form or fashion, and it's just a way to train a little bit differently rather than just getting on a treadmill and differently rather than just getting on a treadmill and walking for an hour.

You can get a lot more done in a little bit of time and it provides different benefits to your body than just an endurance workout.

So hiit training is also in the top trends for 2020.

Beth jeffers: right.

And i think the amount of time that you spend and the results you get are really a bonus for that trend for sure.

Whitney brown: absolutely.

Beth jeffers: the next trend that's very popular is small group training, and that's using a trainer to lead the class, but just with a few people, maybe five to six people.

Whitney brown: right.

Beth jeffers: and that's really a way that people can get guidance at an affordable rate.

Whitney brown: mm-hmm .

Absolutely.

We're always looking to maximize our time in the gym.

Beth jeffers: right.

Whitney brown: we might want to spend not much time there, and so you can get a lot more done for your money and for your time when you're in a small group environment.

Plus, it's fun.

It's a great way to kind of share the cost of a trainer, to train for 45 minutes to an hour quickly, to get things done that are effective and personal for your goals.

Beth jeffers: right.

Whitney brown: but to also have some fun with your friends.

Beth jeffers: right.

And one of the final trends that we're going to talk about is one-on-one training.

Whitney brown: mm-hmm .

Beth jeffers: where you get a program designed specifically for you.

Whitney brown: mm-hmm .

Beth jeffers: and that's been a trend for quite a long time.

Whitney brown: sure.

Beth jeffers: small group i think is inching up in popularity only because of the cost.

Whitney brown: right.

