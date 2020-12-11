|
|
|
NFL Week 14: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions
Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Duration: 02:54s - Published
NFL Week 14: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions
Interesting betting matchups between the 49ers and Washington as well as Pittsburgh vs.
Buffalo
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
This week's best bets also include picks in Week 15 action for LSU-Florida and Akron-Buffalo
CBS Sports - Published
|
SportsLine's model has simulated Week 13 of the NFL season 10,000 times and found the top prop bet...
CBS Sports - Published
|
We dig deep to find the best plays for Saturday night's action at UFC 256 in Las Vegas
CBS Sports - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|