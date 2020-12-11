First Stream (12/04/20): New Music From Taylor, Kid Cudi, Jack Harlow, Juice WRLD & Gwen Stefani | Billboard
This week, Taylor Swift returns to the world of 'Folklore,' Kid Cudi comes back to the 'Moon,' and Jack Harlow makes his first full statement.
Kid Cudi Drops New Album 'Man on the Moon III'Kid Cudi Drops New Album
'Man on the Moon III'.
The third installment of the album
series, 'Man on the Moon III: The Chosen,' , is out now.
The album features Trippie Redd,
Phoebe Bridgers and the..
Taylor Swift's New Surprise Album, Shakira's Moves Go Viral on TikTok and More | Billboard NewsIn today's top stories, Taylor Swift shocks fans by announcing her second surprise album, Beyonce, Rihanna and Taylor make Forbes' 'World's 100 Most Powerful Women' list and Shakira's 'Girl Like Me'..
Liam Payne & Dixie D'Amelio Drop Festive Music Video, BTS Performing at Jingle Ball & More | Billboard NewsIn today's top stories, Liam Payne and Dixie D'Amelio team up for their festive Naughty List music video, BTS set to perform at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2020 and Juice WRLD's girlfriend shares letters..