MedStar Franklin Square's 1,000th COVID-19 patient discharged Friday

MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center discharged its 1,000th COVID-19 patient Friday.

The 83-year-old grandmother from Rosedale repeated an emotional thank you to nurses as she was wheeled through a clap line of staff and hospital management.

She was treated for five days at the hospital and said she's grateful to go home for the holidays.