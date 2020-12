Ward takes bid to undo Biden win in Arizona to Supreme Court

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:20s - Published 2 minutes ago

Arizona GOP chief Kelli Ward has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal in her bid to overturn Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

ELECTION FIGHT -- TO THE HIGHCOURT.

LET'S START OFF WITHKELLI WARD.

SHE'S ASKING THEU-S SUPREME COURT -- TO TAKEUP AN ELECTION FRAUD CASE --IN ARIZONA.

SHE WANTS MOREBALLOTS -- INSPECTED INMARICOPA COUNTY -- AFTER ANINITIAL AUDIT OF BALLOTS --AND MACHINES FOUND NO EVIDENCEOF ERROR.

THE ARIZONA SUPREMECOURT ALREADY DECLINED TO HEARTHIS C