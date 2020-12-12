Friday Night Hoops: Columbus at Starkville

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 5 minutes ago

Highlights from the high school hardwood: The Lady Falcons took down Starkville 49-40, but the Starkville boys defeated Columbus 53-42.

Night high school hoops in starkville.....yello w jackets taking on columbus 1st quarter....senior eric green crossover left....drive and the finish....jackets up 2-0 early falcons answer....j-j williams baseline drive and dish to jordan beard for the and 1!!

Starkville ball again...green drive and the beautiful dime to ma-hki myles with the finsih....starkville up 2 falcons strike back....blake burnett with the iso and the size up...pulls the 3 ball and hits it!!!

Falcons lead by one but starkville goes away with this one...final score starkville 52 columbus 43 senior night in starkville...the girls in action as well 2nd half....starkville ball....givens gets the steal hits the break and passes to d-j jackson who does the rest....lady falcons up 31-20 falcons ball....jackson witht the rock....attacks the rack and makes the layup extending their lead yellow jackets fighting back....amaya ford takes 2 dribbles and hits the j then in the 4th quarter....jackets down 6....jada od'neal hits the 3 ball on the wing making it a 3 point game but the lady falcons pull away at the end...winning 49-40