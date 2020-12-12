Macon honors Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church pastor with park

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 4 minutes ago

Reverend Jacob Parker Memorial Park sits across from Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church on the corners of Elm and Telfair Streets.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -- Macon-Bibb County has a new park for people to enjoy.

The park is named after reverend jacob parker ,,, who was a pastor of the church... for nearly 50 years.

The new park features a concrete plaza area ... benches, picnic tables, and more.

Reverend parker is now in his 90's.

And his daughter says the family is truly honored.

"i'm overwhelmed that almost 92 years of age dad is still here to see his honor being stowed upon him.

It's our prayer that this community will enjoy the c1 3 b13 fruits of his labor and remember the man with that million dollar smile.

" macon-bibb county used nearly 182-thousand dollars --- from the district two blight remediation program ---