NEW NEVADA: made up state in election fight creates buzz online

The Supreme Court of the United States rejected a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas in an effort to over turn the presidential election, but two other 'states' listed in joining the legal fight 'New Nevada' and 'New California' are making headlines and drawing jokes online.

Robert E.

Thomas III, an attorney representing "New Nevada" and "New California" filed a 13-page amicus brief Friday.

According to the brief, the pretend states are "directly impacted by the arbitrary and capricious changes in election laws and procedures occur with unfortunate regularity in the current States of California and Nevada." In the end, the Supreme Court did not take up the amicus brief.