Ellwood: Current UK-EU deal better than Canada or Australia

Chair of the Defence Select Committee Tobias Ellwood says that the content of the UK-EU trade deal which has so far been agreed is “better than the Canadian deal” and “certainly outmatches anything to do with Australia”.
The former foreign office minister said it is "really sad to learn that we're preparing to square up to a NATO ally" as trade talks between the UK and EU reach their final stage.
Boris Johnson has signalled he would be willing to send Royal Navy boats to patrol British fishing waters if no deal is reached.
Chair of the Defence Select Committee says Tobias Ellwood allowing Dominic Cummings to be "Brexit Mastermind" made sense but it is now time to separate policy and emergency management. He added that Downing Street should have moved to a "war footing" at the start of the pandemic.
Boris Johnson has said it is “very, very likely” the UK will fail to strike aBrexit trade deal with the European Union and will leave the bloc on WorldTrade Organisation terms. The Prime Minister told reporters on a visit toBlyth in Northumberland: “We are always hopeful, and as you know thenegotiations are continuing and we’ve got our teams still out there inBrussels."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday (December 10) there was "a strong possibility" Britain and the EU would fail to safeguard free trade past the end of the year, a prospect that has weighed on the pound as markets see increasing risk of economic rupture.
Sir Keir Starmer has said that it is "very important there is a deal" done between the UK and EU "for our trade with Europe" and "our relationship with Europe". His comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted there is a "strong possibility" of no trade deal with the EU.
Speaking to Euronews, German Marshall Fund Vice President Ian Lesser, said NATO's original mission hasn't changed. "That's about countering Russia's very significant force posture and that's very meaningful for the alliance - that hasn't gone away.
Professor Linda Bauld says that care home workers need to be vaccinated in order to protect themselves and residents. Research highlighted by the National Care Association indicates that up to four in ten carers could reject having the Covid vaccine.