Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ellwood: Current UK-EU deal better than Canada or Australia

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Ellwood: Current UK-EU deal better than Canada or Australia

Ellwood: Current UK-EU deal better than Canada or Australia

Chair of the Defence Select Committee Tobias Ellwood says that the content of the UK-EU trade deal which has so far been agreed is “better than the Canadian deal” and “certainly outmatches anything to do with Australia”.

The former foreign office minister said it is "really sad to learn that we're preparing to square up to a NATO ally" as trade talks between the UK and EU reach their final stage.

Boris Johnson has signalled he would be willing to send Royal Navy boats to patrol British fishing waters if no deal is reached.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Brexit Countdown: 19 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 19 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Climate change: EU leaders commit to reducing emissions after night-long talks

 European Union leaders reached a hard-fought deal Friday (local time) to cut the bloc's net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 per cent by the end of the..
New Zealand Herald

Brexit: UK-EU trade talks to resume with one day to go

 Four Royal Navy boats have been placed on standby to patrol UK waters as negotiations enter their final hours.
BBC News
EU27 leaders agree to cut greenhouse gas emissions at least 55% by 2030 [Video]

EU27 leaders agree to cut greenhouse gas emissions at least 55% by 2030

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% of 1990 levels puts the EU "on a clear path towards climate neutrality in 2050".

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 05:25Published

Tobias Ellwood Tobias Ellwood British Conservative politician and author

MP Tobias Ellwood: Cummings 'made sense' during Brexit [Video]

MP Tobias Ellwood: Cummings 'made sense' during Brexit

Chair of the Defence Select Committee says Tobias Ellwood allowing Dominic Cummings to be "Brexit Mastermind" made sense but it is now time to separate policy and emergency management. He added that Downing Street should have moved to a "war footing" at the start of the pandemic. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Boris Johnson: Very, very likely UK will fail to strike trade deal with EU [Video]

Boris Johnson: Very, very likely UK will fail to strike trade deal with EU

Boris Johnson has said it is “very, very likely” the UK will fail to strike aBrexit trade deal with the European Union and will leave the bloc on WorldTrade Organisation terms. The Prime Minister told reporters on a visit toBlyth in Northumberland: “We are always hopeful, and as you know thenegotiations are continuing and we’ve got our teams still out there inBrussels."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:33Published

Boris Johnson asks UK to prepare for no EU trade deal after Brexit

 Speaking a day after crisis talks with...
WorldNews
'Strong possibility' of no deal Brexit: Johnson [Video]

'Strong possibility' of no deal Brexit: Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday (December 10) there was "a strong possibility" Britain and the EU would fail to safeguard free trade past the end of the year, a prospect that has weighed on the pound as markets see increasing risk of economic rupture.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:41Published
Keir Starmer stresses importance of UK-EU trade deal [Video]

Keir Starmer stresses importance of UK-EU trade deal

Sir Keir Starmer has said that it is "very important there is a deal" done between the UK and EU "for our trade with Europe" and "our relationship with Europe". His comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted there is a "strong possibility" of no trade deal with the EU. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:50Published

Defence Select Committee


NATO NATO Intergovernmental military alliance of Western states

NATO should probe war crimes if it cares about human rights in Afghanistan

 US-led coalition forces entered Afghanistan with the narrative of the "war on terror" following the September 11 attacks in New York City in2001. Since then,..
WorldNews
NATO Foreign Ministers look to broaden scope for next decade [Video]

NATO Foreign Ministers look to broaden scope for next decade

Speaking to Euronews, German Marshall Fund Vice President Ian Lesser, said NATO's original mission hasn't changed. "That's about countering Russia's very significant force posture and that's very meaningful for the alliance - that hasn't gone away.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:21Published
US troops withdrawal: Afghan forces try to maintain calm in Achin [Video]

US troops withdrawal: Afghan forces try to maintain calm in Achin

NATO has suggested ISIL remains a concern in Afghanistan and has promised to support the Afghan forces for the next four years.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:56Published
Boris Johnson announces 'biggest hike in UK defence funding since Cold War' [Video]

Boris Johnson announces 'biggest hike in UK defence funding since Cold War'

The additional £16.5 billion (€18.4 billion) will put the UK second in defence spending among NATO allies after the US.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:33Published

Royal Navy Royal Navy Navy of the United Kingdom


Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Professor Bauld: Care home staff need to be vaccinated [Video]

Professor Bauld: Care home staff need to be vaccinated

Professor Linda Bauld says that care home workers need to be vaccinated in order to protect themselves and residents. Research highlighted by the National Care Association indicates that up to four in ten carers could reject having the Covid vaccine. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:22Published

Vergecast: Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon on the Snapdragon 888, the future of 5G, and Apple’s M1 chip

 At first we thought this was going to be a slow news week. Now, it’s Friday and we have published two Vergecast episodes back-to-back to cover everything you..
The Verge

The Oculus Rift S is $100 off at several retailers

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Oculus has knocked $100 off the cost of its Rift S tethered virtual reality headset, which brings the..
The Verge
Facebook Sued by FTC and 48 State Attorneys General in Twin Lawsuits [Video]

Facebook Sued by FTC and 48 State Attorneys General in Twin Lawsuits

On Wednesday, a coalition of 48 state attorneys general came forward to launch a lawsuit against Facebook.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published