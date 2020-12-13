Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:53s - Published 4 minutes ago

FKA Twigs Details Shia's Abuse

FKA twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Supreme Court She is accusing ex-boyfriend Sh.ia LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

The lawsuit alleges LaBeouf knowingly gave FKA Twigs an STD.

She also alleges he abused her, including once in public at a Los Angeles gas station in February 2019.

She tweeted on Friday: 'it was hard for me to process too, during and after i never thought something like this would happen to me' According to the Daily Mail she claims he forced her to sleep naked and that he kept a loaded gun by the bed The singer she later learned he didn't like it if she spoke or even looked at male waiters.

Twigs said she started seeing a therapist who started helping her plan her exit.

LaBeouf said many of the allegations 'are not true' but he isn't in a position to 'defend any of my actions.'