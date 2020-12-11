Global  
 

FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf for Sexual Battery and Assault.

FKA twigs has filed a lawsuit against her former boyfriend, Shia LaBeouf.

.

Twigs alleges that LaBeouf subjected her to sexual battery, assault, emotional distress and “relentless abuse” throughout their relationship.

According to ‘The New York Times,’ the lawsuit details numerous instances of alleged abuse, with one 2019 incident at the heart of the lawsuit.

.

The incident in question allegedly occurred just after Valentine’s Day, when the couple was returning from a road trip to the desert.

Twigs says LaBeouf choked her as she slept and then further assaulted her outside their car when they pulled over, ultimately forcing her back into the car.

What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life.

I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me.

But I think that’s the thing.

It can happen to anybody, FKA twigs, to ‘The New York Times’.

LaBeouf has since responded to the accusations in an email to 'The New York Times.'.

He broadly addressed his conduct, saying he had “no excuses” for his behavior and that he’s “ashamed” of his history.

.

I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years.

I have a history of hurting the people closest to me.

I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt.

There is nothing else I can really say, Shia LaBeouf, to ‘The New York Times’


