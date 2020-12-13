Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:59s - Published 1 week ago

Lawsuit: Shia Hid STD Symptoms

On Thursday, FKA twigs, real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a suit against Shia LaBeouf.

The Daily Mail reports she accuses him of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

In the suit, twigs alleges LaBeouf 'knowingly' gave her an unspecified STD.

She also says the star abused her - emotionally, physically and sexually - during their relationship In the suit, twigs claims LaBeouf used make-up to hide his STD from her after they had been in a sexual relationship for many months Twigs claims she confronted him when she experienced 'unusual and painful symptoms.'

He admitted he had known about his diagnosis for years The singer also says in the suit she learned later he had also infected at least one other woman prior to her.

She says that LeBeouf had again concealed his condition from her.

The suit also alleges LaBeouf boasted he would drive around LA shooting dead stray dogs so he could get into character for an acting role as a killer