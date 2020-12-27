Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:30s - Published 4 minutes ago

Embattled LeBeouf Heads To Rehab

Shia LaBeouf is heading to rehab.

Business Insider reports he is exploring options for "long-term inpatient treatment." This comes after his former girlfriend, FKA twigs, suedShia for physically, emotionally abused her and knowingly gave her an STD.

FKA Twigs also accused LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress during their relationship.

Karolyn Pho, a stylist and LaBeouf's former girlfriend, accused him of similar behavior in the lawsuit.